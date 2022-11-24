 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

[World Cup] After beating Germany, Japanese players wish S. Korea best vs. Uruguay

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2022 - 09:27       Updated : Nov 24, 2022 - 09:27
Japan's Takumi Minamino celebrates after the match on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)
Japan's Takumi Minamino celebrates after the match on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

AL RAYYAN -- Putting aside their countries' bitter sporting rivalry, Japanese players wished South Koreans the best in their upcoming FIFA World Cup match, following their dramatic rally past Germany on Wednesday in Qatar.

Japan netted two second-half goals to take down Germany 2-1 in Group E action at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. This was the second surprise win by an Asian team in two days, following Saudi Arabia's shock victory over world No. 3 Argentina on Tuesday.

Two Japanese players with connections to the Korean squad said they wanted the Taegeuk Warriors to pick up where they left off. South Korea will face Uruguay in Group H on Thursday.

"I have some friends on the Korean team. (Hwang) Hee-chan is the best friend," midfielder Takumi Minamino said of his former Red Bull Salzburg teammate. "They can also do something special. Yeah, we want to see that."

Takefusa Kubo, 21, was teammates with Lee Kang-in, the fellow 21-year-old from South Korea, at RCD Mallorca for the past couple of years, before the Japanese midfielder moved on to Real Sociedad in July this year. However, their friendship has remained strong.

"Yesterday, he sent me a text and wished me luck for today's match," Kubo said of Lee. "And I will do the same for him for his tomorrow's match. I know that this tournament also is very important for him. And I wish him the best because he's one of my best friends in football." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114