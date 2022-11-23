Hanteo Chart to hold first offline music awards in Seoul next Feb.

Leading music sales tracker Hanteo Chart will host its first-ever offline music awards next year to commemorate its 30th anniversary, the chart's operator said Wednesday.

The “Hanteo Music Awards 2022” ceremony will take place at the Jamsil Arena of the Seoul Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on Feb. 10-11, according to operator Hanteo Global.

Awardees will be selected based on data collected in real time by Hanteo Chart. Starting with next year’s ceremony, it plans to host the Hanteo Music Awards annually.

While K-pop artists are set to attend the event and perform on stage, various booths for K-pop fans will also be set up at the venue.

“The upcoming awards ceremony is expected to become a meaningful event that looks back at Hanteo Chart’s history, as well as K-pop’s 30-year legacy,” Kwak Young-ho, chief executive officer of Hanteo Global, said in a released statement.

More detailed information on the Hanteo Music Awards will be announced via an official website.

Hanteo Chart is the country’s first album sales tracking chart and the world’s only real-time music sales tracker that stores big data on K-pop. The chart has provided precise and accurate data on K-pop trends to its users and fans around the globe.