 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Nov 23, 2022 - 09:50
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains on eased inflation concerns.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 18.58 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,423.85 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, US stocks finished higher, as investors bet that the US Fed may not take aggressive monetary tightening down the road, with inflation data showing signs of peaking, while shrugging off China's recent upticks in COVID-19 cases and possibility of tightening virus restrictions that could send shock waves across the global economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.36 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 1.18 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.36 percent.

In Seoul, most large cap shares got off to a good start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.66 percent, and SK hynix also rose 1.64 percent. Portal operator Naver added 2.49 percent, and messenger app operator Kakao surged 5.34 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.33 percent.

Among losers, battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.18 percent, and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, lost 0.79 percent.

The local currency was trading hands at 1,347.60 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114