LG Chem gives back to society as 'Green Connector'

An elementary school student presents ways to grow spring onions in used plastic bottles as part of LG Chem's "Like Green" program. (LG Chem)

Under its vision called “Green Connector,” South Korea’s leading chemical firm LG Chem is expanding its social contribution activities. The vision highlights four areas of focus—education, ecosystem, energy, and economy—in which LG Chem will try to maximize ESG values.

LG Chem said Monday it will kick off the third edition of its environment and science education program “Like Green” for elementary and middle school students in December as part of its environmental, social and corporate governance management initiative.

LG Chem said it has scouted college students for the program to act as mentors for the teenage participants. After going through three weeks of training starting Dec. 22, the university students will lead online group activities and seminars to teach and mentor teenagers about sustainability environmental preservation.

Once the mentoring sessions end in late February, the teenagers will present what they have learned about the environment, which will be streamed on the program’s official You Tube channel.

Meanwhile, LG Chem has bolstered its ESG push in preserving the ecosystem by opening the Bamseom Ecosystem Experience Hall overlooking one of the Han River’s islets in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The experience center hosts exhibitions promoting biological diversity within the Han River’s ecosystem.

Moreover, LG Chem said it has been installing solar energy generators on the roofs of Seoul City’s public areas since 2015, with its profits being reinvested to aid Korea’s youth. It has also installed insulation devices on the roofs of youth welfare facilities, effectively reducing their energy use.

LG Chem is also running LG Social Campus, together with LG Electronics, to uncover eco-friendly social enterprises and to support them by providing funding, zero-interest loans, office leases and training programs.

LG Social Campus operates a program called "Local Value Up" to foster regional innovators, to offer expert lectures to selected youth, and to ultimately help them develop solutions to improve local communities.

Meanwhile, the company became the first South Korean chemical firm to announce a carbon neutral growth plan of achieving net-zero by 2050.