School bullying scandal-ridden Shim Eun-woo returns with horror film ‘Seire’

First time after the school bullying scandal broke out in March last year, Korean actor Shim Eun-woo is returning to the big screen with the horror film "Seire" directed by Park Kang.

During the press conference for the new film held at CGV Yongsan on Thursday, Shim talked about making her return.

“All of us, including the director, actors, and staff had focused on this project while shooting. I am glad we are releasing the film so many people can get a chance to watch it,” Shim said.

Then, she was asked to talk about the bullying scandal.

“I have received lots of support and love and I do not know how to repay that,” she said. “From now on, I have no choice but to become a better person and prove myself through good performances as an actor.”

Shim, who become widely known to the public through the hit JTBC drama series “A World of the Married” (2020), was embroiled in middle school bullying allegations in March last year.

The accuser, at the time, claimed that Shim ostracized her from classmates for years, eventually leading the accuser to transfer to another school.

Soon after the scandal broke out, Shim admitted her wrongdoing during middle school, saying “I found out that I hurt my friend's feelings in school.”

Shim’s upcoming movie “Seire” features the story of Woo-jin (Seo Hyun-woo), who just became the father of a newborn baby. He hears that his ex-girlfriend Se-young (Ryu A-bell) died. He goes to her funeral without telling his wife (Shim), who believes in the myth that parents must take utmost care in their behaviors and that strangers should not be allowed to visit the baby for 21 days to protect a newborn baby from bad luck. According to the myth, going to someone’s funeral is something that a newborn’s parents should not do.

At the funeral, Woo-jin meets Ye-young, Se-young's twin sister who looks exactly like his ex-girlfriend. Following this encounter, Woo-jin and his family experience a series of horrific misfortunes.

In October 2021, the film premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival and won the Fipresci prize. Shim also took part in this film festival last year, which sparked some criticisms as it had not been long since she admitted her faults.

“Seire" will hit local theaters on Wednesday.