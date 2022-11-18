Choi Soo-young hopes to warm viewers heart with ‘Please Send Me a Fan Letter’

From left: Yoon Bak, Shin Yeon-woo and Choi Soo-young pose for photos before a press conference on Thursday. (MBC)

A member of a top idol group and a successful actor with several hit drama series, Choi Soo-young -- widely known as Sooyoung of girl group Girls’ Generation -- is no stranger to the life of a celebrity.

However, playing a popular celebrity named Han Kang-hee was not the only reason she decided to star in the MBC rom-com “Please Send Me a Fan Letter.”

“Of course, I could relate to many things in the series and to my character Kang-hee. But I felt that our series presents stories with which young adults can empathize," Choi said in a press conference at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, Thursday.

Director Jung Sang-hee, who helmed “Please Send Me a Fan Letter,” agreed.

“The series presents a message of hope and positivity instead of fierce competition and harsh reality. The viewers will find consolation while enjoying the show with their families, friends and lovers,” Jung added.

Based on the award-winning script from last year's MBC Drama Script Contest, “Please Send Me a Fan Letter” opens with a small, handwritten fan letter from Yuna (Shin Yeon-woo), a child with leukemia.

The story develops as Yuna’s father Bang Jung-suk (Yoon Bak) writes a fake letter, a reply from her favorite celebrity Han Kang-hee to his daughter, to realize her wish.