[Herald Interview] Sarah Brightman returns with Christmas concert after six years

Returning to Korea after about six years, Sarah Brightman, the most commercially successful soprano in the world, will take the stage with her greatest hits and personal holiday favorites to warm the hearts of Korean fans.

The iconic soprano is set to perform at KBS Arena, located in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, on Dec. 3, as part of her world tour of “A Christmas Symphony,” which she kicked off last year in the US.

“I am very excited to be coming back to Korea with my ‘A Christmas Symphony’ tour and celebrating the holidays with everyone,” Brightman said in an e-mail interview with local media this week. “Korean fans have always been wonderful to me. They are very responsive.”

“The lovely thing about Korea is that whenever I visit, something has changed -- that could be a building or a street or the vibe,” she said sharing her memories when she visited Korea before.

The Grammy Award-nominated soprano had her first concert in Korea with the “Harem World Tour” in 2004. Her last concert in Korea was in 2016 with her “Gala: An Evening with Sarah Brightman” concert.

“I have watched Korea grow throughout the years because the first time I started going there was the late 80s to early 90s and it is amazing what has happened,” she added.

She continued reminiscing from getting different feelings about the countryside to the very fast-moving city.

“When you get into the countryside and go down the coast, you have a wonderful seafood meal on the sea. The food is incredible because there is so much variation. And I particularly love seafood.”