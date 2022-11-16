[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ J-Hope to appear solo at Mama Awards: producer

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS will take to the stage on his own at 2022 Mama Awards, according to the producer Wednesday. It will be the first time his solo performance is broadcast for public viewing, underlined Yoon Shin-hye, chief producer of this year’s show, during a global media conference. The theme of his performance is “I Am Your Hope.” The artist is the first member of the septet to publish a solo album. His solo debut album “Jack in the Box” from July hit both Billboard 200 at No. 17 and double title tracks “Arson” and “More” ranked No. 96 and No. 82 on Hot 100, respectively. This made him the fourth K-pop musician to enter both charts simultaneously, after BTS, Blackpink and group member Suga. The album also made UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 67. Ive to drop carol remix of ‘After Like’ for Spotify

Ive will join Spotify’s holiday singles project, according to agency Starship Entertainment on Wednesday. The music platform has been presenting the year-end series with artists including John Legend, Nora Jones, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith. Songstress Lee Hi was invited last year, a first for an Asian artist and Ive is the only K-pop artist to participate this year. The six members will rearrange “After Like,” main track from its third single, into a holiday remix version that will be available exclusively on the platform. It will be unveiled on Nov. 16. The group’s third single came out in August and sold over 1.11 million copies, becoming its first million-selling album. Titular track amassed 100 million streams on Spotify last week and is staying on Billboard’s Global 200 for 12 weeks in a row. Seventeen wins special award in Japan

Seventeen earned a special trophy from one of Japan’s most prestigious music awards, announced Japan Record Awards on Wednesday. The 13-member act was named winner of special international music award, it said. The annual music awards show is considered the Grammy Awards in Japan hosted by the Japan Composer’s Association in recognition of outstanding achievements. It was established in 1959 and the award ceremony will be broadcast live on TBS on Dec. 30. Meanwhile, the group rolled out its first EP in Japan “Dream” last week. The four-track EP landed atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking on Tuesday, becoming the group’s eighth album to do so. The focus track of the same title marks its first dome tour in the country “Be The Sun Japan” that will start at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Nov. 19. Ateez floats teaser for 3rd Japan EP

