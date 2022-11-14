 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Decibel’ to hit theaters in North America next month

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 14, 2022 - 15:17       Updated : Nov 14, 2022 - 15:17

"Decibel," directed by Hwang In-ho (Minkmark)

Director Hwang in-ho's thriller “Decibel” will be released in theaters in North America on Dec. 2.

Shaw Entertainment, which has introduced hit Koreans films including Park Chan-wook's “The Handmaiden,” Yoon Je-kyoon's “Ode to My Father” and “The Admiral: Roaring Currents,” directed by Kim Han-min, to the North American market, will be distributing the new Korean thriller.

In Hwang’s new film, former Korean Navy commander Do-young (Kim Rae-won) receives a mysterious phone call from a man who says he has set up a bomb triggered to explode in a location filled with people when it reaches a certain noise level.

Do-young desperately tries to stop the terrorist attack, but the caller threatens his wife and daughter as well.

Lee Jong-suk and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy band Astro also star in the film.

Meanwhile, “Decibel” had its world premiere on Saturday at the Asian World Film Festival being held in Los Angeles from Nov. 9-17.

Established in 2015, the annual film fest, which introduces movies from 50 countries, aims to introduce different Asian Films to the US audience. This year, it selected two Korean films -- “Hunt” directed by Lee Jung-jae and “Decision to Leave” directed by Park Chan-wook -- as its opening and closing films, respectively.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
