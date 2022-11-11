‘American Song Contest’ winner AleXa returns as concept queen with new EP ‘Girls Gone Vogue’

K-pop singer AleXa poses for photos during a press showcase event for her new EP, “Girls Gone Vogue,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Friday (ZB Label)

About six months after becoming the winner of NBC’s “American Song Contest" singer AleXa has returned to the K-pop scene with a new EP, “Girls Gone Vogue,” aiming to show her multi-faceted sides to a global audience. The K-pop singer held a press showcase to talk about the new release and its production at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Friday, ahead of the EP's release at noon, the same day. She made a comeback with more seasoned music and diverse tones. “I wanted to show new sides of me this time, wishing the entire concept of the EP to be like musical numbers,” AleXa said. “I challenged myself to input various elements in this album from slow ballads to exciting dance numbers.” “Girls Gone Vogue” marks her first official return to the local music scene after winning “American Song Contest” in May. The singer’s release was sparked by the success from the competition.

K-pop singer AleXa performs during a press showcase event for her new EP, “Girls Gone Vogue,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Friday (ZB Label)

The five-track package’s main track is “Back in Vogue,” a mixture of old-school hip-hop, jazz and vogue-inspired music from the 1980s and 1990s. The four other songs are “Star,” “Endorphin,” “Black Out” and “Please Try Again.” Hwang Sung-jin, the main producer of RBW Entertainment, which houses K-pop acts like Mamamoo and OneUs, produced the singer’s latest release. AleXa took part in writing lyrics and composing “Black Out.” “One of my hobbies has been to write and arrange songs,” she said. “While preparing for this EP, my label thought it would be a good idea for me to participate in making a song. I was able to complete the writing for ‘Black Out’ just in one night.” Other artists including Moonbyul of Mamamoo, Jeong Jin-woon of boy group 2AM and Thai singer-songwriter and actor Jeff Satur also participated in the album-making process of “Girls Gone Vogue,” she explained.

K-pop singer AleXa poses for photos during a press showcase event for her new EP, “Girls Gone Vogue,” at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Friday (ZB Label)