‘American Song Contest’ winner AleXa returns as concept queen with new EP ‘Girls Gone Vogue’

About six months after becoming the winner of NBC’s “American Song Contest" singer AleXa has returned to the K-pop scene with a new EP, “Girls Gone Vogue,” aiming to show her multi-faceted sides to a global audience.
The K-pop singer held a press showcase to talk about the new release and its production at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul, Friday, ahead of the EP's release at noon, the same day. She made a comeback with more seasoned music and diverse tones.
“I wanted to show new sides of me this time, wishing the entire concept of the EP to be like musical numbers,” AleXa said. “I challenged myself to input various elements in this album from slow ballads to exciting dance numbers.”
“Girls Gone Vogue” marks her first official return to the local music scene after winning “American Song Contest” in May. The singer’s release was sparked by the success from the competition.
The five-track package’s main track is “Back in Vogue,” a mixture of old-school hip-hop, jazz and vogue-inspired music from the 1980s and 1990s. The four other songs are “Star,” “Endorphin,” “Black Out” and “Please Try Again.”
Hwang Sung-jin, the main producer of RBW Entertainment, which houses K-pop acts like Mamamoo and OneUs, produced the singer’s latest release. AleXa took part in writing lyrics and composing “Black Out.”
“One of my hobbies has been to write and arrange songs,” she said. “While preparing for this EP, my label thought it would be a good idea for me to participate in making a song. I was able to complete the writing for ‘Black Out’ just in one night.”
Other artists including Moonbyul of Mamamoo, Jeong Jin-woon of boy group 2AM and Thai singer-songwriter and actor Jeff Satur also participated in the album-making process of “Girls Gone Vogue,” she explained.
AleXa made herself known through the “American Song Contest” to the audience in the US. The musician headed on a tour of the country, visiting eight states including her home state Oklahoma. She also recently signed a contract with a California-based United Talent Agency.
Yet the singer is still thirsty for more opportunities to perform onstage more globally. “I have a schedule in Spain for the first week of December. … I want to continue to juggle both careers in the US and Korea, and I hope to be on stage in South America one day,” the artist said.
When asked about her goal with the new album, she said, “I had an image of a ‘female warrior,’ but now I wish to be called a ‘concept queen.’ I’ll take on a new challenge by trying various concepts from now on. … I want to make a big name for myself in Korea.”
AleXa began her music career in 2016 after winning the second season of “Rising Legends,” a fan-voted audition event for international K-pop star hopefuls jointly held by Cube Entertainment and Soompi. Participating in Mnet’s audition program “Produce 48” in 2018 gave her wider exposure and she made her K-pop debut the following year with the first digital single "Bomb."