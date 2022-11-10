[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Confession (Korea) Opened Oct. 26 Thriller Directed by Yoon Jong-seok Tech company CEO Yoo Min-ho (So Ji-sub) is a suspect in the murder of Kim Se-hee (Nana). To prove his innocence, he meets up with Yang Sin-ae (Kim Yun-jin), a talented lawyer, at a remote hut. There, the lawyer insists that she will only represent him if he trusts her and tells her everything that happened in the hotel room where Se-hee died. Yang says that only then can she construct a credible alibi for him to win the case in court.

Remember (Korea) Opened Oct. 26 Drama Directed by Lee Il-hyung Pil-Joo (Lee Sung-min), an Alzheimer's patient in his 80s who lost his entire family during the Japanese colonial era at the hands of pro-Japanese collaborators, decides to execute a lifelong revenge plot before his memory fails him. Pil-joo enlists In-kyu (Nam Joo-hyuk) to help him, without letting him in on the details of his scheme.

Black Adam (US) Opened Oct. 19 Action Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Khandaq, a country that used to be prosperous, is now run by Intergang, which has oppressed its people for 27 years. Meanwhile, Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) accidentally frees Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- 5,000 years ago, from his earthly tomb. He is now ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.