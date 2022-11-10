[Photo News] Suneung is a week away

Suneung, the college entrance examination that is held once a year, is now just a week away.

Across the country, people of all ages pay attention to the exam that takes place simultaneously everywhere here on the third Thursday of each November, as society puts great importance on college admission.

Students go all out to achieve their best score on the test in belief that a good score could change their lives.

Their families and friends bustle to help, pray and buy sweets for the students in the hope that the examinees are at their finest condition on the crucial day.

Educational authorities are also busy making all the necessary preparations to prevent any possible obstructions during the day.

Following are some photos taken across South Korea as the nation prepares for the Suneung next week.