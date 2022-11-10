[Photo News] Suneung is a week away

Suneung, the college entrance examination that is held once a year, is now just a week away.
Across the country, people of all ages pay attention to the exam that takes place simultaneously everywhere here on the third Thursday of each November, as society puts great importance on college admission.
Students go all out to achieve their best score on the test in belief that a good score could change their lives.
Their families and friends bustle to help, pray and buy sweets for the students in the hope that the examinees are at their finest condition on the crucial day.
Educational authorities are also busy making all the necessary preparations to prevent any possible obstructions during the day.
Following are some photos taken across South Korea as the nation prepares for the Suneung next week.
Students of Daegu Girl's High School in Daegu hang letters on a tree in the school garden on Thursday, hoping Suneung examinees from their school receive a good result in the nationwide college admission examination on Nov. 17. (Yonhap)
Pilgrims pray on Thursday in front of the Gatbawi stone Buddha statue in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, with hopes of their children's success on the Suneung, which will come a week later. (Yonhap)
Senior students at Yongsan High School in Yongsan, central Seoul, study on Nov. 7 for the college entrance test. (Yonhap)
Snack packages intended as gifts for Suneung test-takers are displayed at Homeplus in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (right) on Thursday inspects the readiness for the Suneung of Chungju High School in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, one of the venues of the college entrance examination a week later. (Yonhap)