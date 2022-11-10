 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with US, Japan leaders

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov 10, 2022 - 14:32       Updated : Nov 10, 2022 - 14:32
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to the press on his way to the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to the press on his way to the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said that he will hold a trilateral summit with leaders of the US and Japan on the sidelines of a multilateral summit on Sunday.

While explaining his itinerary in Southeast Asia to the press during his morning interview on Thursday, Yoon said the Korea-US-Japan summit has been confirmed. The meeting will be held during Yoon's first trip to Southeast Asia to discuss the North Korean nuclear threat issue.

The trilateral meeting will be held in Cambodia on Sunday, when the leaders will be attending the ASEAN summit. The leaders will also participate in the Group of 20 Bali summit scheduled for next week.

The upcoming Korea-US-Japan summit is the second meeting of its kind for Yoon. His first was at the Madrid NATO summit in June.

Yoon also added that some bilateral talks have been confirmed and some are in progress.

Yoon’s six-ay Southeast Asia trip will kick off on Friday. Yoon will visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the ASEAN summit before heading to Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 summit.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114