Yoon to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with US, Japan leaders

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to the press on his way to the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said that he will hold a trilateral summit with leaders of the US and Japan on the sidelines of a multilateral summit on Sunday.

While explaining his itinerary in Southeast Asia to the press during his morning interview on Thursday, Yoon said the Korea-US-Japan summit has been confirmed. The meeting will be held during Yoon's first trip to Southeast Asia to discuss the North Korean nuclear threat issue.

The trilateral meeting will be held in Cambodia on Sunday, when the leaders will be attending the ASEAN summit. The leaders will also participate in the Group of 20 Bali summit scheduled for next week.

The upcoming Korea-US-Japan summit is the second meeting of its kind for Yoon. His first was at the Madrid NATO summit in June.

Yoon also added that some bilateral talks have been confirmed and some are in progress.

Yoon’s six-ay Southeast Asia trip will kick off on Friday. Yoon will visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the ASEAN summit before heading to Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 summit.