Hottest Restaurants in Seoul 2022

1. Gordon Ramsay Burger Gordon Ramsay Burger launched its first restaurant in Asia. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves from classic to premium burgers for those who want to enjoy the burger’s powerful flavor along with french fries and a shake. Reservations can be made for Gordon Ramsay Burger via CATCH TABLE

2. Low and Slow A traditional Texas BBQ for meat lovers. The restaurant has its core customers who enjoy the sizzling visuals and tender taste of the meat served with a feel-good soup. Reservations can be made for Low and Slow via CATCH TABLE

3. Kitchen Maillard A restaurant run by a famous Youtuber with numerous fusion foods that attract food connoisseurs. The risotto and pasta are more than worth the battle to secure a reservation. Reservations can be made for Kitchen Maillard via CATCH TABLE

4. Crab 52 An all-you-can-eat restaurant served with a vast array of delicious seafood. Crab 52 is a high-end restaurant that specializes in serving freshly cooked crab entrees and those who wish to see a beautiful view while dining will be more than satisfied. Reservations can be made for Crab 52 via CATCH TABLE