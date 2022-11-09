[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The first solo single from Jin of BTS made Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51, according to the chart published Wednesday. Single “The Astronaut,” a collaboration with Brit band Coldplay, landed atop its digital song sales chart dated Nov. 12 and ranked No. 10 and No. 6 on its Global 200 and Global excl. US. It headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily single ranking as well after sweeping all charts at home. It was No. 61 on UK’s Official Single Chart Top 100. Meanwhile, BTS’ anthology album “Proof” extended its stay on Billboard 200 to 21st week, securing No. 66 spot. The septet also set another record with its music video as “Boy with Luv (Feat. Halsey)” surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube Saturday. It is the most-viewed music video of BTS. Ive tops 100m streams with 3rd single

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive amassed 100 million streams on Spotify with third single “After Like,” according to agency Starship Entertainment. This is the third song from the rookie girl group to reach the milestone, after debut song “Eleven” and “Love Dive,” main track from its second single. Single “After Like” was released in August and made Spotify’s daily and weekly global top songs charts. It also is maintaining a spot on Billboard’s Global 200 for 11 weeks in a row. The six-member group came in first place on television music charts 14 times with the third single, a record for this year. Music video for the song generated 100 million views on YouTube last month, 36 days since release. Separately, the agency announced on Tuesday that Jang Wonyoung will focus on work and will not take the national college entrance exam that will be held on Nov. 17. Drippin to bring out 1st LP

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Boy band Drippin will come out with its first full album on Nov. 15, according to agency Woollim Entertainment on Wednesday. The agency uploaded a new poster for LP “Villain: The End” that was originally to be released on Nov. 1. The rollout and media showcase were postponed out of consideration for victims of the Itaewon disaster. The upcoming album will be the final installment of its Villain’s Era series that started with third EP “Villain” from January and carried on with second single “Villain: Zero” from June. NiziU’s upcoming dome tour sells out

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)