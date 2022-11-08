BoA to return to stage after 2-year hiatus with 3rd EP ‘Forgive Me’

The teaser image for BoA's upcoming EP "Forgive Me," slated for release on Nov. 22. (SM Entertainment)

K-pop diva BoA will make a grand return with her third EP on Nov. 22, the singer’s agency SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The agency preceded the official announcement by dropping a teaser image for BoA’s new album “Forgive Me” at midnight Tuesday on the artist’s official social media.

It will mark her first album release in nearly two years since “Better” came out in December 2020 in celebration of the artist’s 20th debut anniversary.

Although details of the upcoming album have yet to be disclosed, the EP will include six tracks, the entertainment firm said.

Presales of “Forgive Me” began on Tuesday at both online and offline record stores.

The soloist joined GOT the beat, the subunit of SM’s new seven-member super group Girls On Top, and released a debut single titled “Step Back” in January this year.

She has also been active by appearing on Mnet’s dance competition show “Street Man Fighter” as one of the judges. She appeared as a judge on the same broadcaster’s female version of the hit show “Street Woman Fighter” last year.

Having debuted under SM Entertainment at age 13 with “ID; Peace B” in 2000, BoA continued her winning streak both in Korea and Japan.

She has raised her profile by making inroads into the Japanese market with “Listen to My Heart.” Her hits include “No. 1,” “Atlantis Princess,” “My Name,” “Hurricane Venus” and “Only One.”

The 36-year-old became the first K-pop singer to enter the main Billboard 200 chart in 2009 with her self-titled US debut album, which peaked at No. 127.