Samsung Biologics aims to begin construction of 5th plant by December

James Park, Samsung Biologics’ chief business officer, speaks to reporters at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients held in Frankfurt, Germany, last week. (Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics, the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization company by production capacity, is seeking to widen its gap with other global leaders as the CDMO looks to break ground on its fifth plant before the end of this year.

“We will build Plant 5, but Plant 4 needs to be utilized to a certain degree. Our objective is to meet the (contract) target by December, so that’s what we are doing here with the clients this week,” James Park, Samsung Biologics’ chief business officer, told a group of reporters last week at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Frankfurt, Germany.

He added that the goal is to start building the fifth plant by December as the company looks to secure more customers as soon as possible. Park’s remarks came less than a month after the CDMO company began partial operation of its fourth plant on Oct. 11.

During a visit by then-chairman-in-waiting Lee Jae-young to the new facility to commemorate its opening, Samsung Group announced that it will invest 7.5 trillion won ($5.3 billion) over the next 10 years to build four more plants in a second Biocampus covering about 357,000 square meters in Songdo, Incheon.

The CDMO giant’s first Biocampus, which stretches over 238,000 square meters in Songdo, is completely occupied with four plants, which will boast 604,000 liter-capacity -- enough to account for 30 percent of all global biopharmaceutical demand, according to Samsung Biologics -- once Plant 4 becomes fully operational in the first half of next year.

Regarding the CDMO’s future overseas facility plans, Park reaffirmed that the company is going to set up an overseas manufacturing foothold.

“The US expansion is happening eventually. It’s not about ‘if.’ It’s about ‘when,’” he said, adding that the company is also reviewing European expansion plans as major clients are positioned in those regions.

The chief business officer highlighted the company’s cumulative revenue has surpassed 2 trillion won as of the third quarter, already outperforming last year’s total sales of 1.57 trillion won.

“What we should not forget is that the economy is bad with the inflation and interest rate hikes. Amid the adversities, Samsung Biologics is continuously logging sales. The important factor is that we did it through winning contracts with big global pharmas,” said Park.

Meanwhile, James Choi, Samsung Biologics’ chief information and marketing officer, emphasized the company’s industry-leading digitalization.

Choi took the instance of when countries across the entire world practically shut down their borders during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“When the coronavirus broke out, all conferences were canceled and it was difficult to carry out face-to-face meetings, so we had to do everything virtually,” he told the reporters.

According to Choi, when the US Food and Drug Administration virtually inspected Samsung Biologics, the inspectors said it was the first virtual checkup they had conducted. He said the virtualization helped the company secure contracts and carry on with regulatory agencies’ inspections despite the lockdown.

Choi also highlighted Samsung Biologics’ self-developed Enterprise Quality Unified Information System, which combined the company’s electronic quality, document and learning management systems into one.

“We are the only company with EQUIS in the biopharmaceutical industry. It allows for real-time communication of our clients’ quality information and quicker approvals,” he said.

Over the past two years, Samsung Biologics has conducted over 184 virtual inspections from regulatory agencies across the world including the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. According to the company, the success rate of its virtual inspections was 100 percent.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)