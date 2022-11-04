Yang Hae-gue listed as one of world's most important contemporary artists

Yang Hae-gue poses at her solo exhibition in Seoul in October 2020. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Korean installation artist Yang Hae-gue was listed as one of the world’s most important contemporary artists in the “Art Compass” ranking.

Yang ranked 93rd among living artists, up six places from 99th last year, according to the November issue of the German-based magazine “Capital.”

The Kunstkompass, meaning “art compass” in English, has been publishing the annual list of the top 100 artists since 1970. The list analyzes more than 30,000 artists around the globe, assessing the number of solo and group exhibitions held at major museums, participation at international art events, wins at awards and mentions in art magazines. Auction results are not included in the evaluation.

Based in Seoul and Berlin, Yang is also a professor of fine arts at the Staedelschule in Frankfurt, Germany.