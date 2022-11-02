Proxy battle looms at Samsung as Lee Jae-yong tightens grip

Lee Jae-yong’s formal ascension to the top seat at Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of the nation’s largest conglomerate, is fueling speculation about potential changes in the founding family’s governance structure across Samsung companies.

His promotion to chairman has long been considered a crucial step for Lee to wield more power at Samsung. With the new title, Lee’s vision for a “New Samsung” will take a clearer shape, while stalled talks on mega deals are expected to gain fresh momentum. Not to mention giving a big morale boost to employees after years of a perceived “leadership void.”

In order to push ahead with his new ambitious plans, during which proxy battles with hostile shareholders seem unavoidable, Lee is seen facing the task of tightening his grip on power with his tiny 1.6 percent stake in Samsung Electronics.

Lee and his family wield influence over Samsung companies through their sizeable stakes worth 31.31 percent in Samsung C&T, a construction arm and the de facto holding unit of the group. Lee alone owns a 17.97 percent stake in the company, being the largest shareholder.

Samsung C&T owns a 19.34 percent stake in Samsung life Insurance, which is the largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics with an 8.51 percent stake.

Despite his minority stake in Samsung Electronics, Lee exerts power through Samsung Life Insurance, an issue that becomes a frequent target for public scrutiny.

Adding to the vulnerability is a pending revision to the Insurance Business Act that aims to restrict insurance companies from holding too much stakes in their sister firms.

Currently, the allowable limit is 3 percent of its total asset. But the revision seeks to apply the rule based on the market price of the stakes, not the buying price.

Because Samsung Life Insurance acquired stakes in Samsung companies decades ago, its stake ownership has been free from the so-called “3 percent rule.” But based on the market prices that have surged in recent years, it seems unavoidable for it to sell off considerable stakes worth some 30 trillion won, which is directly linked to Lee’s control over Samsung Electronics.

For years, Samsung’s top brass has been looking into ways to change the governance structure and boost Lee’s influence. Boston Consulting Group has reportedly offered consultations on the organizational restructuring of the three key affiliates but details have not been unveiled.