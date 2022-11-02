KOMCA ranks 9th in world in music royalty collections

International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers' report shows the accumulated amount of South Korea's music royalty collections from last year marked about 201 million euros ($198.6 million). (CISAC)

The Korea Music Copyright Association, the biggest music copyright manager in the country, with some 46,000 songwriters and composers’ music works trusted to the association, said Wednesday that it ranked ninth in terms of music royalty collections among 142 societies in the same sector around the globe.

Citing data from the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, the France-based world’s largest network in the creative sectors with 228 member societies in 119 countries, the KOMCA said the amount of music royalties it collected last year surged by 16 percent on-year to mark about 201 million euros ($198.6 million).

It was the highest position reached by the association, while it positioned at 10th place in 2020, KOMCA said. Among the related societies in the Asia-Pacific region, it came to third place, following Japan (third place) and Australia (eighth place), the association explained.

Of the top 10 music copyright fee collectors, the US took the No. 1 spot with some 2 billion euros, followed by France (951 million euros), Japan (818 million euros) and the UK (813 million euros), data from the report showed.

The remarkable on-year growth was attributable to the increase of digital royalties backed by a rise of online music streaming service users amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the KOMCA said. Its collected fees from the service went up by 24 percent on-year to 136.2 billion won ($960.7 million), it added.

CISAC’s report also showed that digital music collections grew 27.5 percent to 3.06 billion euros in 2021 with digital market share more than doubling from 15.4 percent to 36.1 percent since 2017.