President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 14. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, his office said.

The missile flew toward the eastern South Korean island of Ulleung before crashing into international waters in the East Sea, according to the South's military. (Yonhap)