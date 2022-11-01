Prime Minister urges improvement of crowd management after deadly Halloween crush

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting with foreign journalists in Seoul on Tuesday in this photo provided by Han's office. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday voiced the need to improve the government's measures for crowd management after the deadly Halloween crush that killed at least 156 people.

"Voluntary events without organizers are clearly seen as something that needs to be improved in institutional measures," Han told foreign journalists as he briefed them about the government's handling of the disaster.

Han also pointed out institutional measures for crowd management were insufficient for the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon area last Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Han said the government will actively provide mental health support to help heal the trauma in the wake of the fatal crush.

Bereaved families, injured people and ordinary citizens affected by the disaster, which left at least 155 people killed, will be subject to government-organized mental treatment programs, Han told a response meeting.

"Not only bereaved families who were saddened by the accident, but also many people who were at the scene or heard the news were traumatized," Han said.

The National Center for Disaster and Trauma and the mental health clinic at Seoul's city government will provide mental health care, Han said.

Han said the government will come up with measures to ensure the safety of people at large gatherings where there are no organizers.

The government has called on people to refrain from posting hate comments or sharing disturbing footage and unconfirmed information on the tragedy.