 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Celltrion seeks partnership expansion at CPhI Worldwide

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 20:48       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 20:48
Celltrion's booth at 2022 Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Frankfurt (Celltrion)
Celltrion's booth at 2022 Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Frankfurt (Celltrion)

FRANKFURT -- Celltrion, a South Korean pharmaceutical giant, is seeking to expand partnerships at this year’s Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients Worldwide, the company said Tuesday.

Taking place in major European cities each year, CPhI is one of the largest global pharma industry events in the world that gathers household names and experts. The German city of Frankfurt is holding this year’s event from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to Celltrion, the drug maker has set up an independent booth at the exhibition’s bio production zone for the first time to bolster business meetings with potential clients at CPhI.

Celltrion’s third plant, which is currently being constructed in Songdo, Incheon, is expected to be completed by November next year. The plant will add an additional production capacity of 60,000 liters to bring up the contract manufacturing organization company’s total capacity to 250,000 liters.

Celltrion, one of the leading companies in the global biosimilar monoclonal market, said it plans to consolidate its position in international supply chains as it looks to explore potential clients at this year’s CPhI.

“As our product pipelines have diversified and the production capacity has steadily increased, the importance of cooperation with partners and management of global supply chains continues to grow,” said a Celltrion official.

“We plan to strengthen our business capabilities by meeting with various companies that can create integrated synergy through cooperation and focus on understanding the global trends in the biopharmaceutical industry,” the official added.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com), Korea Herald correspondent

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114