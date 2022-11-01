Foreign victims of Itaewon disaster will be provided same aid program as Korean nationals

Flowers tributes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Tuesday, two days after a deadly Halloween surge in the area. (Yonhap)

As South Korea is mourning over the deadly crowd surge that caused over hundreds of casualties including deaths of 26 foreigners, the government promised to apply the same support measures to foreign victims as offered to Korean national victims, Tuesday.

Under the support plan, the 26 foreign victims who died, and 15 who were injured from the Itaewon disaster would be provided with financial support, including coverage of funeral costs of up to 15 million won ($10,500).

"The government decided to provide the same aid to the foreign victims (of the Itaewon crowd surge) as Korean nationals," Seoul's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in the regular press briefing. On Monday, Foreign Minister Park Jin had said the ministry was working together with other ministries to come up with detailed support plans for the victims.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the families of those who died will be provided with a relief fund of up to 20 million won, and up to 15 million won for funeral costs. The funeral coverage also includes the cost of repatriating the remains, the ministry added.

"We are closely coordinating with the respective embassies in Korea and the bereaved families and we believe it is of utmost importance to respect the opinions of the families and provide proper treatment," Lim said.

The plan also includes accommodation expenses for the bereaved families and the victims, of 70,000 won per day. They can receive the money from the district offices under which the victims' residences are registered, a ministry official explained.

For those injured from the accident, the ministry is currently in coordination to provide medical expenses, he added.

The ministry has matched assigned an official to each foreign victims and their families to provide support on an individual basis.

The Foreign Ministry will also shorten entry procedures for bereaved families, such as expediting visas when they are necessary, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Other support measures, including provision of travel costs, are under consideration.

About four relatives of foreign nationals who died in the disaster arrived in South Korea on Monday, and more are expected to come this week.

On the legal grounds for providing support to foreigners, South Korean Foreign Minister Park cited a clause under the Framework Act on Management of Disaster and Safety, which allows such treatment where the region is declared as a special disaster zone. The government has designated Yongsan, the district where Itaewon is located in, as a special disaster zone after Saturday's incident.

If any of the victims are found to have or had been staying in Korea illegally, the government would still try to offer the necessary aid, Foreign Minister Park said.

Among the 26 victims who died from the Itaewon disaster five are from Iran, four from China, four from Russia, two from the United States, two from Japan, one each from France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

Expressing gratitude to all the leaders and people around the world who expressed condolences to the victims of the Saturday's Itaewon disaster and to the country, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to offer the best support he can to the foreign victims.

"US President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders around the world have delivered deep condolences. I express my deep gratitude for the warm condolences world leaders and people around the world send (to South Korea)," in a Cabinet meeting Yoon said Tuesday.

"For the foreign victims, we will do our best to provide the same support given to Korean nationals."

