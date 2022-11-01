RM to be third BTS member to kick off solo venture

RM, the leader and rapper of boy band BTS, is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated solo album, the band’s agency Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

“RM is in the final stages of preparing for his solo musical project, and we kindly ask for your understanding that we can’t further elaborate on the exact release date,” an official at Big Hit told The Korea Herald.

Months after BTS dropped its anthology album “Proof” in July, the septet’s company announced that the singer-turned-soloist would expand his musical horizons with a new batch of songs.

RM is the third BTS member to embark on a solo venture. J-hope was the first bandmate to go solo with his debut solo studio album titled “Jack in The Box” in July. Jin released his first solo single, “The Astronaut,” on Friday.

While the upcoming album will mark RM’s first solo album, the musician has previously teased a snippet of his musical personality through mixtapes and collaborations. He has taken the helm in producing BTS’ mega-hit tracks, including “Fake Love,” “Spring Day” and “Boy With Luv,” to name a few.

Before the announcement of his solo musical project and his debut as a member of BTS, RM was also an underground rapper with the alias Runch Randa.