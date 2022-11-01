 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Rescue workers initially fail to locate 2 miners trapped in zinc mine

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 10:48       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 10:48
Rescue workers drill a hole to reach two miners trapped inside a zinc mine in Bonghwa, southeast South Korea, on Monday. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers drill a hole to reach two miners trapped inside a zinc mine in Bonghwa, southeast South Korea, on Monday. (Yonhap)

Search and rescue operations for two miners trapped in a zinc mine in southeastern South Korea for six days are making little headway, officials said Tuesday.

The two miners, both surnamed Park, have been isolated in a vertical shaft about 190 meters underground at the zinc mine in the North Gyeongsang Province county of Bonghwa, 244 km southeast of Seoul, since a burial accident last Wednesday.

Rescue workers have been attempting to find whether the miners are alive by drilling a hole to their estimated burial point, but their initial effort failed Monday, the officials said.

A drilling machine with a diameter of 76 mm reached a depth of 185 meters underground, 15 meters deeper than the target dept of 170 meters, Monday afternoon after 32 hours of work, but the rescue workers could not even identify the whereabouts of the buried miners, they said.

An official of Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corp., which takes part in the rescue efforts, said the initial drilling operation appeared to have been done based on wrong coordinates.

He said the drilling operation will soon resume after new coordinates are set and an additional drilling machine will be sent there.

Rescue workers expect they will be able to check the survival of the trapped miners, and deliver medicine and water to them, if holes are successfully drilled by the two machines. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114