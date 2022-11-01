 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM pledges to help take care of trauma in wake of crowd crush

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Nov 1, 2022 - 09:41
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a response meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, on the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon area. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a response meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, on the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon area. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday the government will actively provide mental health support to help heal the trauma in the wake of the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon area.

Bereaved families, injured people and ordinary citizens affected by the disaster, which left at least 155 people killed, will be subject to government-organized mental treatment programs, Han told a response meeting.

"Not only bereaved families who were saddened by the accident, but also many people who were at the scene or heard the news were traumatized," Han said.

The National Center for Disaster and Trauma and the mental health clinic at Seoul's city government will provide mental health care, Han said.

The exact cause of the tragedy is under investigation, but a sudden buildup of a massive crowd of Halloween partygoers appeared to trigger the incident last Saturday.

Han said the government will come up with measures to ensure the safety of people at large gatherings where there are no organizers.

The government has called on people to refrain from posting hate comments or sharing disturbing footage and unconfirmed information on the tragedy. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114