A mourner lays flowers near an exit of Itaewon Subway Station on Monday morning. (Yonhap)

One more fatality was confirmed from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 155, officials said Monday.

A 24-year-old Korean woman was declared dead as of 9 p.m., according to officials at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 30 remain in serious condition, while 122 others sustained minor injuries, they said. (Yonhap)