We sat down with Anupam Tripathi from Squid Game and got the full story behind his journey to the screen. From how Korea became his second home and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, to his hopes for the future, we get the full scoop!

Lee Ji-min, Lim Su-mi, Park Seo-hee and Park Ju-min contributed to this report.

By

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)