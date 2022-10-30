Biz groups express condolences to Halloween victims, urge to rebuild safety system

Flowers expressing condolences are placed near the accident scene in Itaewon, Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s major business groups on Sunday offered condolences to victims and their families following an overnight crowd surge that killed more than 150 people celebrating Halloween in the bustling district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday, also calling for the reestablishment of the public safety system.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the largest business lobby here, representing some 180,000 large and small companies, released a statement saying it shares the same view with President Yoon Suk-yeol, who ordered to prioritize swift post-accident management and declared a week of national mourning earlier in the day.

“Using the latest tragedy as a lesson, we hope to prevent similar accidents from happening and reexamine and reestablish our society’s safety system,” the KCCI said in a statement.

“Business circles would also actively seek measures and move into action to contribute to making a safer society.”

The Korea International Business Association said Sunday it has also indefinitely postponed its planned industrial forum that was to be held Monday, after authorities declared a national mourning period until Nov. 5.

The Korea Enterprises Federation also released a statement that it offers condolences to those affected by the unexpected accident and wishes for the swift management of the tragedy.

The Federation of Korean Industries said in a statement that it is “regrettable” to see that majority of the victims were those in their 20s and 30s, “the future of South Korea.”