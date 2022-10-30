120 dead, 100 injured amid Itaewon Halloween crowd surge: officials

At least 120 people died and more than one hundred were injured in a crowd crush in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, according to fire authorities at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. The fire department began to receive reports of a patient having difficulty breathing at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday.

At around 11:30 p.m., rescue workers were conducting CPR on dozens of people that went unconscious near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, reports said. Initial reports said there were around 50 patients experiencing cardiac arrest at the scene.

Around 100,000 people were in the entertainment district throughout the day on Saturday to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without mask and social distancing measures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following reports of the incident, President Yoon Suk-yeol said, "All related ministries and agencies, led by the minister of public administration and security, should make every effort to promptly provide aid to the victims," according to Lee Jae-myung, a deputy presidential office spokesperson.

The president also called for safety measures to deal with emergencies that could be triggered at Halloween events taking place throughout the country. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also decided to return immediately from his business trip in Europe, according to reports.

Warning: Video contains graphic images