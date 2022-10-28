 Back To Top
Life&Style

Hanbok fashion shows in Seatle celebrate 140 years of Korea-US diplomatic ties

By Park Ga-young
Published : Oct 28, 2022 - 21:43       Updated : Oct 28, 2022 - 21:46
Poster image of 'Runway to Partnership' (Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle)
Poster image of 'Runway to Partnership' (Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle)

Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle is hosting “Runway to Partnership,” a series of hanbok fashion shows along with cultural performances this week to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Korea-US diplomatic relations.

On Oct. 29, a Hanbok fashion show will take place at University of Washington, featuring Kumdanje and OUWR. About 40 Hanboks designed Kumdaje’s CEO and designer Lee Il-soon will be introduced. Kumdanje’s hanbok attires have been featured on TV shows and films including Kington, a Neflix series, and The Throne, a 2015 movie. OUWR is inspired by Korea’s traditional patterns.

While the event on Oct. 29 is open to the public, there were two similar invitation-only events on Oct. 26 at The Rainier Club and Oct. 28 at the Museum of Flight.

In addition to the fashion shows, a fusion gukak band Granada and dance crew Active Sona will perform on Oct. 29.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
