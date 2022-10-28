 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon says South Korea has never supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 28, 2022 - 17:55       Updated : Oct 28, 2022 - 17:55

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) (Yonhap) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (EPA-Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) (Yonhap) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday the country has never supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, reiterating the government’s position after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that such a decision would harm their bilateral ties.

“We have been delivering humanitarian and peaceful support to Ukraine, together with the international society,” Yoon said during a doorstepping session at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul.

His remarks came a day after Putin said Seoul providing lethal military aid to Ukraine would "destroy" South Korea-Russia relations. Putin, speaking at Valdai Discussion Club, a conference of international policy experts, likened the situation to Moscow sending arms to North Korea.

“But at the same time, all (of such decisions) is a matter of our sovereignty,” Yoon said. “We want (others) to know that we are making efforts to maintain good and peaceful relations with all countries in the world, including Russia.”

South Korea has maintained that it would not provide any lethal aid to Ukraine, as it intends to avoid creating conflict with Russia.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry also said that there has not been a change of stance to its assistance plan to Ukraine, and that it will stick to providing humanitarian support.

At the same time, the ministry underscored that the country supports peace in Ukraine, and its sovereignty and territorial rights.

At the Valdai forum on Thursday, Putin said the world faces the “most dangerous decade” since World War II and the inevitable “crumbling” global dominance of the United States and its allies.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114