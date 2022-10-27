EBS to present sci-fi show “The Dreamer”

Cast of Korean talk show "The Dreamer" talk about the possible events in a near future with XR technology. (EBS)

Public educational TV channel EBS delves into the mysteries of the future with its upcoming talk show “The Dreamer,” featuring the latest computing technologies including extended reality, motion capture and deep fake.

Extended reality is an umbrella term that covers virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. The computing technology can merge physical and virtual worlds, bringing digital elements to the viewers.

“The Dreamer,” the first Korean XR talk show, looks into what could happen in a technologically advanced future encompassing the metaverse, blockchain, artificial intelligence, artificial wombs, virtual humans and artificial life.

Actor Ha Seok-jin and singer Chuu of K-pop girl group Loona star as the show’s hosts, exploring the futuristic topics with panelists neuroscientist Chang Dong-seon and profiler-turned-actor Kim Yoon-hee.

To unpack the complex social problems and unfamiliar scientific terms to a wide audience, the broadcast program takes a storytelling format, blending with the cast’s discussions.