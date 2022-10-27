[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Black Adam (US) Opened Oct. 19 Action Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Khandaq, a country that used to be prosperous, is now run by Intergang, which has oppressed its people for 27 years. Meanwhile, Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) accidentally frees Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- 5,000 years ago, from his earthly tomb. He is now ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (US) Opened Oct. 12 Action, Comedy Directed by Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert The life of Chinese American immigrant Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) in her 50s is falling apart as her laundry business is being investigated for tax evasion, her husband files for divorce and her daughter is growing more distant from her. Meanwhile, she discovers that different versions of herself exist in parallel universes. She is then put in a position where she must save the multiverse from a dangerous entity that threatens its existence.

Life is Beautiful (Korea) Opened Sept. 28 Drama Directed by Choi Kook-hee Housewife Se-yeon (Yum Jung-ah) has devoted her entire life to her family, but her family takes her for granted. One day, she finds out that she has lung cancer and only a few months left to live. As her last birthday present, she asks her husband (Ryu Seung-ryong) to help find her first high school crush. Though reluctant at first, her husband decides to go on this strange journey with Se-yeon.