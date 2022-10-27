[Graphic News] Over 1,800 cases of digital sex crime reported from schools over past 5 years: data

A total of 1,860 cases of digital sex crimes have occurred in elementary, middle and high schools nationwide over the past five years, government data showed.
Of them, 218 happened in 2018, 464 in 2019, 427 in 2020, 461 in 2021 and 290 as of August 2022, according to a report from the Education Ministry submitted to independent lawmaker Min Hyung-bae.
By type, illegal filming was reported the most at 30.4 percent, followed by sexual bullying online at 29.8 percent and blackmail to distribute sexual materials at 23.7 percent.
Schools also reported five cases of sexual assault last year and seven cases as of August this year, according to the data. (Yonhap)
