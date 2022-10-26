 Back To Top
Entertainment

Enhypen puts out first Japanese LP ‘Sadame’

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 13:48       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 13:48
Boy group Enhypen (Belift Lab)
Boy group Enhypen (Belift Lab)

K-pop boy group Enhypen released its first Japanese full-length album, “Sadame,” on Wednesday, signaling the act’s full-fledged activities there.

The 10-track package is about boys who are aware of their fates and pledge to make a new future based on their own will.

Fronted by the main song, “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” the full-length album includes the Japanese version of “Blessed-Cursed,” which was featured on the group’s first repackaged LP “Dimension: Answer.”

Other songs in the Japanese LP include “Given-Taken (Japanese Ver.),” “Let Me In (20 CUBE) (Japanese Ver.)” and “Forgot Me Not” featured in the act’s first Japanese single “Border: Hakanai,” released in July last year, as well as “Tamed-Dashed (Japanese Ver.),” “Drunk-Dazed (Japanese Ver.)” and “Always” from its second Japanese single “Dimension: Senkou” dropped in May.

The group's third original Japanese song “Make the Change,” which was used on the soundtrack of the second season of Japanese drama “Saikou no Obahan Nakajima Haruko,” and “Polaroid Love” from the first repacked album are also on the album.

Enhypen made its grand debut in November 2020 with “Border: Day One.” The band has enjoyed immense popularity in Japan since its debut there. By topping Japan’s Oricon weekly singles chart with its two Japanese singles, the group has become the first overseas male artist to set the record.

Upon the new release, the septet will hold a media showcase event in Japan on Thursday. It will also visit three cities there -- Aichi on Nov. 1-2, Osaka on Nov. 9-10 and Kanagawa on Nov. 15-16 -- as part of its ongoing first world tour “Manifesto.”



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
