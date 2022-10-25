[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM to co-host variety show

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS will co-host an entertainment program that launches this winter. With movie director and TV personality Jang Hang-jun, he will lead tvN’s “The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge,” a third spin-off of a popular talk show. A score of intellectuals such as a forensic doctor, astronomer and novelist will be regulars. The leader of the mega band confirmed the news via his Instagram, saying, “So it happened.” He is known to have been a fan of the television series. Physics professor Kim Sang-wook, who was one of the panelists on the show’s first season, welcomed the artist describing RM on his social network service account as “an icon of (millennials and Generation Z) who has both extraordinary intellectual curiosity and sensibility.” The fact that RM will join the program was so top secret that the panelists addressed him as “Mr. X,” the scientist added. Twice marks debut anniversary with exhibit, pop-up store

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice is hosting an exhibit and a pop-up store to celebrate the seventh anniversary of debut, said label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. Under the title “Together 1＆2,” the event chronicles major moments from its music career since it debuted in October 2015. All albums, from its debut EP “The Story Begins” to 11th EP “Between 1＆2” from August, are on display along with costumes and props the bandmates wore and used. A range of merchandise are available for purchase at the store. The event will be held until Nov. 6. On Nov. 5, the nonet will greet its fans at a Halloween-themed fan meet. The meeting will be held twice and the latter will be broadcast live as well. Separately, the group was nominated for Favorite K-Pop Artist by 2022 American Music Awards, its first nod from the largest fan-voted awards show. The results will be announced next month. Kep1er sold 1m albums so far

(Credit: Wake One/Swing Entertainment)

Rookie girl group Kep1er recorded combined sales of 1 million copies since it debuted in January, according to a local tally released on Tuesday. The group has released three EPs so far: first EP “First Impact,” second EP “Doublast” and third EP “Troubleshooter.” The nine-member multinational act was formed through a survival reality show and officially debuted with “Wa Da Da,” which earned gold certification from The Recording Industry Association of Japan in record time for a debut single from a K-pop female musician. The debut single amassed 100 million streams on Billboard Japan’s streaming song chart and music video logged 100 million views on YouTube. Its third EP came out earlier this month, and sold more than 167,000 units in first week, surpassing that of its first album at 153,000. Woodz signs with IU’s label

(Credit: Edam Entertainment)