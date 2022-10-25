K-Arts, celebrating 30 years, sets out bigger goals

K-Arts faculty members including President Kim Dae-jin (third from left) and Lee O-young's wife Kang In-sook (fourth from left) celebrate the opening of the Lee O Young Art Theater at the Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Tuesday. (K-Arts)

Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this week, aims to turn itself into a global institution attracting foreign students, its president, Kim Dae-jin, said Wednesday.

“Thirty years ago, K-Arts was established to provide top quality education so that Korean students would not have to go abroad to study -- a goal that not many believed back then,” Kim said. “For the next 30 years, we want to become an institution sought after by top art students around the world."

To achieve that goal, Kim, a pianist himself, stressed that the school should be allowed to award higher degrees -- master’s degrees and doctorate degrees. Not part of the “universities and colleges” category under the country’s Higher Education Act, K-Arts cannot issue a master’s degree even though it has offered graduate-level education for 28 years. Several lawmakers proposed related laws in the past two years, but the idea of expanding K-Arts' scope has been opposed by other arts universities.

The school boasts a long list of alumni who are now leading various fields spanning from traditional Korean arts to movies. Some of the school’s notable alumni are movie stars like Kim Go-eun and Lee Sun-gyun, classical musicians like Son Yeol-eom and Kim Sun-wook and ballet dancers like Park Sae-eun and Kim Ki-min.

Since the school's foundation, its students and alumni have received a total of 4,224 awards from domestic and international competitions, including 1,316 first prizes. In the past year alone, pianist Park Jae-hong won the 2021 Busoni International Piano Competition and Lim Yun-chan, a current student, took home the gold medal at the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Cellist Choi Ha-young was awarded the first prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition and pianist Kim Su-yeon won first prize at the Concours musical international de Montreal last year.