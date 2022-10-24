[Contribution] A new order for transforming our shared oceans

Shown in this undated file photo provided by the county of Wando is an abalone farm in the region. (Wando County, South Jeolla Province)

For a long time, the ocean functioned as a set of passageways for ships and a space to catch fish. However, today’s ocean offers us much more. Some may enjoy the sea as a leisure venue for surfing as they ride across the cool waves, and others may think of it as a place with a marine science base that continues to respond to climate change. The sea also serves as a repository for renewable energy, including tidal, wave and wind power. Ninety-nine percent of the world’s internet traffic passes through undersea sea routes via submarine cables.



In the past, the use of marine space was limited to a handful of selected purposes – such as fisheries, military activities and vessel operations -- that prevented most conflicts between different stakeholders. However, the gradual diversification and scaled-up use and development of the oceans in recent years has also triggered an increase in conflicts among different users. Moreover, there are a growing number of serious challenges from indiscriminate marine developments that may irrecoverably disrupt and destroy the marine environment and its associated resources.



Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced its plans to enhance the orderly use of marine spaces on Oct. 5 with the aim to establish a rational spatial management system that takes into account the characteristics of Korean waters, under the vision of “a free and safe ocean for the people, with orderly utilization,” in line with changes surrounding the use and development of the oceans.



The upcoming improvement plan mainly enhances responsibilities in marine space usage and associated management to promote a sustainable marine usage environment. This can help prevent unplanned development in advance and further categorization of marine use zones to rationalize the use of marine space. In addition, the plan will support enjoyable marine leisure activities for the public to respond to the new demand for marine usage and accelerate the development of regionally driven for-profit business models to promote the economic revitalization of maritime communities.



The previous marine usage zone framework only classified marine spaces into 9 areas, including fisheries, environment and energy. These were solely based on surface dimensions. Moreover, there were no regulations on locations where there were overlapping multiple activities, resulting in frequent conflicts between users. The new improvement plan further categorizes use zones and considers the vertical dimensions of the sea surface, mid-sea, and the sea floor, in addition to the horizontal dimensions, to better manage the location adequacy for development activities. For example, fishing zones will be classified into levels 1 through 5, depending on their activity density, which will become the basis for determining the level of tolerance for other activities, such as marine leisure or granting business permissions for offshore wind power generation. Moreover, the responsibility of restoring marine space following its use will be enhanced while creating a new national supervisory authority to oversee any illegal use to ensure effective spatial management, with the aim of creating a sustainable marine use environment.





Song Sang-keun (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries)