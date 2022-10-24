Controversies continue over Blue House

Nearly six months since the opening of Cheong Wa Dae to the public on May 1, how the former presidential office site should be used remains highly controversial, with the most recent debate centering around a performance by star singer Rain's filmed at the Blue House grounds. The Netflix music reality show "Take 1" aired Oct. 14.

Responding to criticism over commercial use of the space, the Cultural Heritage Administration, in charge of Cheong Wa Dae operations since May 23, insisted that the Netflix event was held in accordance with the guidelines concerning the use of Cheong Wa Dae. However, reports released during recent parliamentary inspections have raised a number of questions concerning Netflix's use of the Cheong Wa Dae grounds.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Lee Byeong-hoon posted a comment to his social media on Friday saying that the Netflix filming should not have been allowed, based on the CHA's reports submitted to Lee's office. The lawmaker claimed that the show clearly violated the regulations on Cheong Wa Dae usage.

The current Cheong Wa Dae regulation guidelines state that filming for commercial purposes are not allowed.

Rain’s performance happened on June 17, five days after the guidelines went into effect. A subsidiary regulation states, "The regulation applies to filming conducted after June 20." Lee claims the clause was intentionally added to allow for Netflix's filming.

The lawmaker also claimed that the presidential office was directly involved in the show being filmed at Cheong Wa Dae and argued that the event tainted the historical and symbolic meaning of Cheong Wa Dae as a whole.

Meanwhile, Jeon Jae-soo, also a main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker, on Monday alleged incident of the presidential office’s direct involvement in the management of Blue House events.

According to Jeon, the Presidential Office had suggested to the Culture Ministry that Seoul Fashion Week, the country's largest biannual fashion event, be held at the Blue House.

Days after the suggestion was made in June, reports submitted to Jeon’s office by the Culture Ministry indicate that the ministry had spoken with the CHA concerning the event. Seoul Fashion Week was held Oct. 11-15 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza

Yet another controversy concerns a company that remodeled parts of Cheong Wa Dae before the public opening. According to the lawmaker, the head of the firm that directed the recent Seoul Fashion Week is the spouse of the head of the firm that worked on the Blue House renovation. The latter firm is reported to have sponsored an exhibition organized by Covana Content, a company that first lady Kim Keon-hee headed.

Several filmings at the Blue House that took place after its opening have come under public scrutiny.

In early August, a furniture promotion video showing a sofa placed on Cheong Wa Dae grounds was taken down after public uproar over the apparent commercial use of the video.

On Aug. 22, a fashion spread for the September issue of Vogue Korea that contained photos of models dressed in modernized hanbok and dresses, using Cheong Wa Dae buildings as the backdrop, came under widespread criticism and was deleted from the publication's webpage.

Meanwhile, a Gucci fashion show is expected to be held at Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Joseon royal palace, on Nov. 1, after getting the nod from the CHA.

A CHA official who spoke to The Korea Herald on Monday said that have not heard anything about the show's content or schedule, except for a notice from the show’s public relations agency in Korea that only six attendees are invited to enter the show from the CHA’s side.

The CHA in the past has said that lack of communication with those in charge of the events after obtaining permission to use the venue was a major problem that should be resolved.