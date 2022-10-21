Mnet’s ‘Show Me the Money’ aims to have positive effect on hip-hop scene

From left: Lil Boi, GroovyRoom's Kyujung and Hwimin, Justhis, R.Tee, Jay Park, Slom, the Quiett and Leellamarz pose for photos during an online press conference for the 11th season of Mnet's “Show Me the Money," Friday. (Mnet)

The 11th season of “Show Me the Money,” the longest-running hip-hop competition on Mnet, is set to premiere at 11 p.m. on Friday. As it is about to kick-start a new season, the program hopes to contribute positively to the local hip-hop scene.

“‘Show Me the Money’ has long been associated with hip-hop. Beyond creating a virtuous circle, the two have coexisted with each other,” Choi Hyo-jin, the program’s chief producer, said during an online conference Friday. She also attributed the show’s long run to the audience.

Since the first season launched in 2012, the popular show has been credited for bringing what was previously a minor genre here to the mainstream.

Speaking of the key reasons behind the program’s longevity, she pointed out that "Show Me the Money" has reflected what life is like rather than only focusing on rap and hip-hop’s unique culture.

“For each season, we tried to reflect that year’s trends and different sources of trouble that people of all ages may have,” Choi said. “This new season, in particular, the audience will enjoy watching rappers of different age groups. From big-name rappers to popular ones and unknown artists, they will showcase their skillful raps onstage.”

Although the program has been much loved, the producers behind “Show Me the Money” have felt much pressure to return with a new season as its increasing audience looks for fresh and entertaining elements in the show, according to producer Lee Hyung-jin.