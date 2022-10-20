[Eye Plus] Korean dance embodies harmony, everyday life

Korean traditional dance is something that comes out “naturally” in the everyday life of Koreans, says Park So-young, a 28-year-old dancer of the National Dance Company of Korea.

Park specializes in Korean dance at the national dance troupe, performing works inspired by traditional dances. She focuses on displaying the features of Korea’s traditional emotions and lifestyle into dance while seeking ways to share the tradition with contemporary audience.

The young professional dancer finds the real beauty of Korean traditional dances in elderly farmers’ dance movements that can be found in the countryside. “Korean dance, I think, is to focus on harmonizing nature and everyday life, rather than artificial technique that goes against nature,” she said.