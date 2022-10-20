 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Eye Plus] Korean dance embodies harmony, everyday life

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct 22, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 22, 2022 - 16:00

Korean traditional dance is something that comes out “naturally” in the everyday life of Koreans, says Park So-young, a 28-year-old dancer of the National Dance Company of Korea.

Park specializes in Korean dance at the national dance troupe, performing works inspired by traditional dances. She focuses on displaying the features of Korea’s traditional emotions and lifestyle into dance while seeking ways to share the tradition with contemporary audience.

The young professional dancer finds the real beauty of Korean traditional dances in elderly farmers’ dance movements that can be found in the countryside. “Korean dance, I think, is to focus on harmonizing nature and everyday life, rather than artificial technique that goes against nature,” she said.

Founded in 1962, the National Dance Company of Korea has conserved traditional Korean dance, including for royal ceremonies to folklore dancing. With the group of Korea’s top dancers, the troupe also produces a modern take on traditional dancing.

“We are all making tireless efforts to create works based on Korea’s dance tradition that can win hearts of today’s audience,” said Park.

“Though traditional dances have not earned national popularity so far, I believe it’s my mission to study them and carry the national spirit of Korea,” she added.

Park dreams of making a performance that has a positive influence on people, by drawing empathy from the public.

“Korean dancing embraces people, leading them to share the moment and go forward all together. It is the very essence of Korean dancing,” Park said.

Photos by Park Hae-mook

Written by Park Hae-mook and Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114