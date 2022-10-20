[Herald Interview] Top star So Ji-sub tired of playing good guys

Top star So Ji-sub (51K)



Top Korean actor So Ji-sub said he was tired of playing good guys in TV dramas and movies when he got the script for “Confession,” directed by Yoon Jong-seok.



“It has been a while since I started playing lead roles. All the protagonists have something in common. They are mostly nice guys. But this character was not, and that was appealing to me,” So said during an interview with a group of local reporters on Wednesday.



“At the time I really wanted to play a new role that does not overlap with my previous ones. I am always up for challenges and there are so many different roles that I hope to play," he added.



The project was also new to him as he had never performed in a crime-thriller film.



“Confession” is a remake of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest," directed by Oriol Paulo. The Korean film tells the story of tech CEO Yoo, who is a suspect in the murder of Kim Se-hee (Nana).



To prove his innocence, Yoo meets up with Yang Sin-ae (Kim Yun-jin), a talented lawyer, at a remote hut. There, the lawyer insists that she will only represent him if he trusts her and tells her everything that happened in the hotel room where Se-hee died. Yang also adds that only then can she construct a credible alibi for him to win the case in court.



So said he especially liked his character Yoo Min-ho because he was not a villain who came out of nowhere.





“Confession,” starring So Ji-sub (Lotte Entertainment)