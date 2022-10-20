 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Scientists develop world’s 1st ‘elephant’s trunk-like gripper’

Newly-developed device combines grabbing and adsorbing

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct 20, 2022 - 15:52       Updated : Oct 20, 2022 - 15:54

Images of how the newly-developed elephant’s trunk-like gripper resembles the way an elephant uses its trunk to pick up and hold objects (Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials)
Images of how the newly-developed elephant’s trunk-like gripper resembles the way an elephant uses its trunk to pick up and hold objects (Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials)
A team of researchers have developed the world’s first gripper that can work like an elephant’s trunk, the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials said Thursday.

Inspired by how an elephant picks up smaller objects by folding the end of the trunk and grabs bigger objects by inhaling air, the newly-developed gripper can pick up things by either gripping or adsorbing them.

The researchers put together a flexible structure consisting of a wire that can transform its shape and a flexible, thin wall to create the elephant’s trunk-like gripper. The gripper contains multiple microfluidic paths, which are used to create a vacuum inside the device. As its microfluidic paths are flexible, the gripping part of the device is soft and capable of adjusting itself to match the shape of any object.

The KIMM said the gripper can be applied to many areas, as it is capable of not only grasping objects, but also of transferring them stably without mechanical devices or sensors.

The researchers confirmed that an elephant’s trunk-like gripper can pick up a needle with a diameter of 0.25 millimeters from the ground or hold an object which is ten times bigger than the gripper.

“If we put the gripper against the ground and create a vacuum as we close it, it would have the effect of pinching the floor with human fingers. So the gripper can easily grab very thin objects,” said Song Sung-hyuk, a senior researcher at the KIMM.

According to the KIMM, traditional grippers that have been developed in two different types -- gripping and adsorbing models -- had limitations. The gripping models could only pick up objects within the length of the tongs. The adsorbing models could not grip thin objects such as a needle or paper.

“As the elephant trunk gripper -- which is a convergent type that grabs and adsorbs -- is soft, there is no risk of injury in collaboration with humans. It can also handle objects in different sizes ranging from deliberate parts or boxes without complex machinery or sensors -- so it can be applied to not only our daily lives, but also various industries,” said Park Chan-hun, director of the AI robot research division at the KIMM.

“We expect (the gripper) to greatly contribute to the development of service robots and companies that manufacture multiple products in different volumes,” he added.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114