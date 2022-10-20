 Back To Top
Business

SK C&C denies ignoring fire alerts at Kakao data center

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Oct 20, 2022 - 15:49       Updated : Oct 20, 2022 - 16:23
Pedestrians pass a Kakao Corp. office building in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
SK C&C, the operator of the fire-hit Kakao Corp.’s data center, on Thursday denied a report that it had ignored two fire alerts made hours before the servers went down due to a fire in batteries.

The company said its battery management system worked properly until the fire broke out, revealing the actual graph showing a stable movement both in electricity and voltage.

A BMS monitors the temperatures across the battery pack and maintains the normal temperatures to ensure the optimal battery performance. SK Innovation’s battery-making unit SK On is the supplier of the lithium-ion batteries used in the SK facility.

“The movement of both electricity and voltage shows a straight line horizontally in the graph. Only when there’s a drastic change, an emergency alert is issued,” the company said.

The company also denied that its officials inspected the servers after getting alerted, saying “because there was no emergency alert, no official was sent to check.”

Such a flat denial comes as Kakao Corp. and SK C&C show subtle differences over the exact cause of last week’s fire at the SK facility that led to an unprecedented malfunction of Kakao’s key services, including the immensely popular KakaoTalk messaging app.

Even though both companies are unlikely to avoid responsibility from the nation’s worst-ever data center shutdown, the extent of their financial losses could be decided depending on the exact cause of the fire. And the issue would top the pending talk between the two on damage compensation.

During the operational disruptions that lasted more than 10 hours, Kakao alone is estimated to have seen some 20 billion won ($13.9 million) in losses, while its individual partners, like small merchants using its payment system and taxi drivers taking calls from its ride-hailing app, are bracing for their own legal fights to get compensated.

Amid their simmering tensions that are likely to be led to legal disputes, both Kakao founder Kim Beom-su and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won are expected to testify at a parliamentary audit session next week, during which they would be questioned about the cause of the fire and their response to it.

Back in 2019, SK Telecom and Kakao inked a strategic partnership by exchanging each other’s stocks worth 300 billion won. It was a rare tie-up between the nation’s largest telecom carrier and largest platform operator.



By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
