[Herald Interview] Leenalchi returns with much-anticipated second project 'Mul Mit'

Members of Leenalchi pose for photos during an interview on Wednesday. From left Jang Young-gyu, Ahn Yi-ho, Kwon Song-hee, Lee Na-rae, Park Jun-cheol, Shin Yu-jin and Lee Chul-hee. (LG Arts Center)

Leenalchi, the group that took South Korea by storm with “Tiger Is Coming” in 2020, is back with “Mul Mit” with a lot of pressure on their shoulders this time.

The sensational success of “Tiger Is Coming” has kept the band busy for the past two years as the members continued to experiment with what the band could offer. But that means a lot more ears and eyes have been anticipating their new project.

“We feel a lot of pressure but hope people can enjoy it,” Ahn Yi-ho, one of the four vocalists of the band, said during an interview with local reporters on Wednesday.

There is already good signs that the new project -- a story of an astronaut's journey -- could be similarly successful. Ever since vocalist Kwon Song-hee brought 2-year-old son to a practice, he has been asking for "Hehe Haha," a song in the new project, every day instead of "Tiger Is Coming."

“Mul Mit,” meaning under the water in Korean, is the brainchild of months of discussions and brainstorming sessions by the band members, including bass guitarists Jang Young-gyu and Park Jun-cheol, drummer Lee Cheol-hee and vocalists Lee Na-rae and Shin Yu-jin. The story was arranged by Park Jeong-hee, one of the most experimental directors today, time, who suggested the second project.

Unlike their first project "Sugungga” which is based on the pansori “Sugungga,” a centuries-old tale of an ailing Dragon King looking for a rabbit liver as a cure, “Mul Mit” is an original work, which shows the band’s efforts against being trapped in a fixed image as a gugak band.

"We wanted to create a new story to avoid the frame of a Korean traditional music band, because pansori accounts for a huge portion in our music and people expect us to work on the five madang of pansori, but I don't think that's what we need to do," Jang, who also serves as the producer of the band. Pansori works are counted in madang, which translates to "courtyard," where they are traditionally performed.

Something else the band wanted to avoid was the themes of destruction and doom.

"When we met in March this year with director Park, she said that there are too many stories about doom and destruction. We wanted to talk about something else and that led to a hymn to the birth of life,” Jang said.