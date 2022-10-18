BTS' Jin to debut solo this month, enlist year-end

BTS' Jin performs during BTS' 'Yet To Come' concert in Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop sensation BTS' eldest member Jin will debut as a solo artist at the end of this month before starting his military duty.

BTS' label Big Hit Music on Tuesday told the local media that Jin will release his first solo single at the end of October. Several outlets confirmed with the label.

The news of Jin's solo debut had first announced last weekend during the septet's concert held in Busan.

During BTS' concert held on Saturday at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Jin broke out the news himself.

"Following J-Hope, I'm dropping my album next. It's not something big but a single. I was able to come in touch with someone I had liked very much and will be releasing a song," Jin had said.

Rumors were out that the artist Jin was referring was Coldplay, but Big Hit Music did not confirm on this, but said, "we will announce the details in to the date and the collaboration in the coming days." The British band had dropped the single "My Universe" with BTS in 2021.

Two days later, Big Hit Music released an official statement announcing Jin's enlistment.

Through a statement released to the local press on Monday afternoon, the agency said Jin will withdraw his request postponing his enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the Military Manpower Administration's enlistment procedures. It added the other six members will carry out their duty according to their own plans.

“We’ve been working with BTS regarding the band’s military service plans and when would be the right time to announce the news. We decided that now would be appropriate, as the concert for the 2030 World Export has ended,” the statement read.

The South Korean law requires all the nation's able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for around 18 months. An exemption from conscription is given to Olympic medalists and international award-winning classical musicians in recognition of their roles in promoting the country's reputation overseas.