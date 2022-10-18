BTS' Jin to debut solo this month, enlist year-end

K-pop sensation BTS' eldest member Jin will debut as a solo artist at the end of this month before starting his military duty.
BTS' label Big Hit Music on Tuesday told the local media that Jin will release his first solo single at the end of October. Several outlets confirmed with the label.
The news of Jin's solo debut had first announced last weekend during the septet's concert held in Busan.
During BTS' concert held on Saturday at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Jin broke out the news himself.
"Following J-Hope, I'm dropping my album next. It's not something big but a single. I was able to come in touch with someone I had liked very much and will be releasing a song," Jin had said.
Rumors were out that the artist Jin was referring was Coldplay, but Big Hit Music did not confirm on this, but said, "we will announce the details in to the date and the collaboration in the coming days." The British band had dropped the single "My Universe" with BTS in 2021.
Two days later, Big Hit Music released an official statement announcing Jin's enlistment.
Through a statement released to the local press on Monday afternoon, the agency said Jin will withdraw his request postponing his enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the Military Manpower Administration's enlistment procedures. It added the other six members will carry out their duty according to their own plans.
“We’ve been working with BTS regarding the band’s military service plans and when would be the right time to announce the news. We decided that now would be appropriate, as the concert for the 2030 World Export has ended,” the statement read.
The South Korean law requires all the nation's able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for around 18 months. An exemption from conscription is given to Olympic medalists and international award-winning classical musicians in recognition of their roles in promoting the country's reputation overseas.
Calls to include pop music artists who has contributed to raising the national prestige in their field, such BTS, has been ongoing, and Jin was able to postpone his enlistment once until end of this year. The South Korean National Assembly in December 2020 revised the nation's Military Service Act to allow leading K-pop stars to push back their duty until 30. This allowed Jin, now 29, to continue his career until end of December 2022.
Meanwhile, Jin is the second member from BTS to officially debut solo. In July, the band's rapper-dancer J-Hope had dropped his first EP "Jack in the Box."
Since June, BTS bandmates have been away from group activities to focus on their solo careers. Marking its ninth anniversary, the group said it was wrapping up its first chapter and will start its second chapter that will center around the act's individual careers.
Although not specified, the rest of the members are expected to drop solo music in the coming months.
Following Big Hit Music's announcement on Tuesday, Hybe also released CEO Park Ji-won's letter to the firm's stockholders stating about the future plans for BTS coming with the members' enlistment.
"We have individual activities of some of the members planned out until the first half of 2023, and BTS will continue to be with the fans through the various contents that have prepared beforehand," Park said in the letter, adding the band hopes to resume its full-group activity in 2025.