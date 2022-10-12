Emerging designers bring fresh ideas to 'Generation Next' shows

Emerging designers in the Korean fashion scene took to the stage on the second day of Seoul Fashion Week held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Taking the theme of “Between," Lim Wu-jun of Iryuk presented a collection that was a mix of the designer's freewheeling creativity and the reality of clients' needs.

Lim was the first of seven rookie designers participating in this year’s fashion week in the Generation Next section, where designers with less than seven years of business experience present their collections for the 2023 spring-summer season.

The first look to open the runway show was a white pair of skirt-like pants paired with a navy jacket. Oversized silhouettes and layered looks rocked the outdoor runway. The mix and match of shorts with jackets and vests showed Lim’s reinterpretation of "commercial" items. Denim fabric and jeans with different patterns also stood out, with a simple chain necklace adding another layer to the look.