'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun, Yoo Ah-in mulls skipping theaters for Netflix release

New drama film “The Match,” which stars big-named actors Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in as Go players, is considering skipping a theatrical release and going straight to a streaming platform.

Netflix on Wednesday said they are in talks with officials of ‘The Match’ concerning its release but, "nothing has been decided yet.”

The announcement denies a local news outlet’s report Tuesday that said Netflix and producers of “The Match” had agreed to release the film on the streaming platform.

According to the report, “The Match,” like many other Korean films, initially sought the right time for a theatrical release, but its producers were considering changing tactics as theater attendance has not improved drastically following the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.



